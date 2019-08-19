Phocas Financial Holding in Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Trimmed by $2.21 Million as Valuation Rose; Natixis Upped Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $18.59 Million as Stock Price Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.715. About 91,681 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131); 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: PGNX’S AZEDRA CORRELATION B/W RESPONSE AND ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PROGENICS SEES PHASE 3 1404 RESULTS IN 3Q; COMPLETED ENROLLMENT; 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS

Natixis increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 97,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 680,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.65 million, up from 583,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $207.5. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 155,135 shares to 701,712 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 530,782 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 129,169 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Creative Planning stated it has 17,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fosun Ltd reported 472,580 shares. 10,933 are held by United Automobile Association. 204,203 are owned by Alps Incorporated. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Lpl Lc stated it has 12,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 115,665 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,790 shares. Daiwa Inc invested in 388 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX).

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 182,322 shares to 1,419 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 32,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,724 shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.72 million shares. One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.59% or 17,332 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has 9,435 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.90M shares. Natixis has 0.82% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 680,847 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 48,678 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 5,551 shares stake. Wellington Shields Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 1,116 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 130,045 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability has 23,371 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Lc has 3,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Salem Counselors Inc owns 14,504 shares. Charter Tru Company has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

