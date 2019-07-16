Phocas Financial Holding in Meta Financial Group (CASH) Upped as Market Value Rose; Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose While Denali Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $440,000

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, down from 134,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 71,535 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.11 million for 13.27 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.