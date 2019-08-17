Phocas Financial Holding In Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Was Raised; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Act Ii Management LP Decreased Its Position by $415,000

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 59,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Responds to EU Lawmaker Questions: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – GOP Rep. Lance on Facebook, Browser Act, Ryan (Video); 11/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company:; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – David McCabe: Breaking: Lawmakers release all the Russian troll farm Facebook ads that ran before and after the 2016 election; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87 mln people; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Removed 583 Million Fake Accounts, Enforcing Standards; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thune Signals Tech Companies Should Take Notice, Things Are Changing; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Say in Testimony Facebook Problems Are His Mistake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 13,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 51,667 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 498,667 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares to 19,903 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,366 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

