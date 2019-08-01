Phocas Financial Holding in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Raised by $468,418 as Shares Rose; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Boosted Its Humana (HUM) Holding by $1.31 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 578,020 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.75 million, up from 573,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $298.92. About 1.33 million shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 05/04/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS OK TRANSACTION WITH CONSORTIUM INCL HUMANA, TPG; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 13,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 51,667 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 1.09 million shares traded or 26.47% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 38,761 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Pettee Incorporated has invested 0.73% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 1St Source Bank & Trust, Indiana-based fund reported 1,414 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.14% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 97,325 shares. 181,123 were reported by Citigroup. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 249,360 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Corporation has 0.08% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 10,413 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp reported 153,217 shares stake. Pdt Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 110,101 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 198,963 shares. Bartlett & Llc holds 0% or 3 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp has invested 1% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Humana Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stocks close lower after Fed cuts rates but refrained from promising more – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 25,665 shares to 283,818 shares, valued at $82.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 71,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,219 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares to 165,353 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,505 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).