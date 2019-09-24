Phocas Financial Has Upped Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $52.94 Billion as Market Valuation Declined; Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Share Price Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed by $6.68 Million Its Position

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 97783260.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 6.62B shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 6.62 billion shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.39 billion, up from 6,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.90 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (TTMI) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 668,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.79M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 746,675 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings

Analysts await TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TTMI’s profit will be $23.22M for 13.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by TTM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 633.33% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc. Class A by 325,100 shares to 401,100 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold TTMI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 110.43 million shares or 1.32% less from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 230,000 shares. 265,360 are owned by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 3.09 million shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Navellier & Assoc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 12,315 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 141,818 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Gp accumulated 73,678 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,377 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Oppenheimer And owns 14,800 shares. Ironwood Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 236,870 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 122,016 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 1.07 million shares. Bailard has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,201 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund has 0.27% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 15,183 shares. Charter Trust holds 5,094 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 5,327 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,309 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 410 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 291,193 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 6.86 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fiera Capital owns 9,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 57,156 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Invs Inc has 21,854 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avx Corporation (NYSE:AVX) by 57,115 shares to 534,301 shares, valued at $88.69 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myr Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 17,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,781 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).