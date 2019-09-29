Phocas Financial Has Trimmed Position in Boston Properties (BXP) by $73.01 Million; Holder Hahn Capital Management Boosted East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 566 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 12,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64B, down from 13,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 857,707 shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 760,414 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Irving Paul H bought $38,691.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 58,554 shares to 430,420 shares, valued at $38.66 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) by 107,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,689 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Group owns 5,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Mgmt Lc invested in 118,365 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 748,399 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 178,700 shares. 7,377 were reported by Alps Advisors. Fifth Third National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 272,244 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 420,492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 5,200 shares. Moreover, Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.47% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Group Inc owns 340,369 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 1.06 million shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 97,776 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 5,989 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Lc has 0.14% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 45,065 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 290 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 49,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Bartlett Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 6,732 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 304,393 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt reported 1.74% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Motco accumulated 2,779 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 7,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 405,293 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.06% or 15,920 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 12,465 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Blair William & Com Il holds 0.02% or 31,321 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20 shares to 6,517 shares, valued at $45.64B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHX) by 1.06B shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06B shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).