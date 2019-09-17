Phocas Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake in Quanta Services (PWR) by $955,624; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 25,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 258,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 283,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 222,726 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 13,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $293.96. About 340,952 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 77,344 shares to 151,032 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 163,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Prn) (SPY).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strategic acquisitions for Quanta Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Quanta Services (PWR) Announces Strategic Acquisitions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.96M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,838 shares to 21,449 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,061 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Motco has 0.68% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 639 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Finemark Bancorporation And holds 0.06% or 3,832 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 383 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Communications Limited holds 230,173 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 1,275 were accumulated by Violich. Pittenger & Anderson owns 3,007 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.96% or 112,200 shares. Ruggie Capital Group stated it has 64 shares. 1,072 were reported by Segment Wealth Ltd Liability. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.65% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 6.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 127,827 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Hawaii has 0.27% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12,402 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs invested in 3.64% or 119,436 shares.