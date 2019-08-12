Phocas Financial Has Trimmed H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Stake; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)

Among 2 analysts covering Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gem Diamonds Ltd had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) rating on Thursday, May 9. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 100 target. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 120 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 90 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. Berenberg downgraded Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 5 by JP Morgan. See Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) latest ratings:

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 90.00 New Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 100.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 90.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 115.00 New Target: GBX 90.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 110.00 New Target: GBX 105.00 Maintain

Phocas Financial Corp decreased H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) stake by 61.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as H.B. Fuller Company (FUL)’s stock rose 0.95%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 51,366 shares with $2.50M value, down from 132,721 last quarter. H.B. Fuller Company now has $2.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 138,791 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FUL’s profit will be $45.32 million for 12.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is HB Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp increased One Main Holdings stake by 37,795 shares to 367,733 valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stake by 59,240 shares and now owns 222,218 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concourse Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.61% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). California Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 142,108 shares. Lpl owns 7,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Palisade Asset Ltd Liability invested in 12,650 shares. Menta Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 24,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 32,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 25,700 shares. Ameritas Prns invested in 0.03% or 15,030 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 19,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 1,527 are held by Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

The stock increased 1.80% or GBX 1.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 73.6. About 18,695 shares traded. Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company has market cap of 102.29 million GBP. The firm owns 70% interest in the LetÂšeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It has a 4.02 P/E ratio. It also makes, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds.