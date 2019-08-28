Phocas Financial Has Trimmed By $2.21 Million Its Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) stake by 32.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX)’s stock rose 7.82%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 1.15M shares with $5.32M value, down from 1.70 million last quarter. Progenics Pharma Inc now has $384.14 million valuation. The stock increased 5.83% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.445. About 265,990 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: PGNX’S AZEDRA CORRELATION B/W RESPONSE AND ENDPOINTS; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131); 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 22/05/2018 – Progenics Pharma: Data Support Prognostic Utility of aBSI as Imaging Biomarker for Survival With Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 901 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 986 sold and trimmed stock positions in Microsoft Corp. The funds in our database reported: 5.41 billion shares, down from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Microsoft Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 989 to 981 for a decrease of 8. Sold All: 64 Reduced: 922 Increased: 742 New Position: 159.

Phocas Financial Corp increased Cadence Bancorporation Class A stake by 503,974 shares to 731,207 valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stake by 59,240 shares and now owns 222,218 shares. Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Progenics (NASDAQ:PGNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics has $12 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.67’s average target is 140.04% above currents $4.445 stock price. Progenics had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Brookline Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $878,601 activity. $878,601 worth of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) was bought by Velan Capital – L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) or 57,403 shares. 100,000 were accumulated by Moore Cap Management Lp. Legal General Gp Incorporated Public Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). 3,020 are held by Manchester Cap Mgmt. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 483,468 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 713,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 130,419 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% or 29,018 shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Vanguard Gp holds 5.10M shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 44,136 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 83,763 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 138,663 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 24,812 shares.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc holds 28.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation for 82,060 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv owns 1.50 million shares or 24.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Management Llc has 19.8% invested in the company for 2.88 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 19.47% in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 26.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

