Phocas Financial Has Raised Stake in Meta Financial Group (CASH) by $4.61 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Rose While Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $8.75 Million Its Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 1.23M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 110,883 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. by 274,891 shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $66.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 83,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings.