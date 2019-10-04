Phocas Financial Has Raised Position in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Institute For Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $990,039

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 49,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 480,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12B, up from 430,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 3.70M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, down from 4,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.62 million shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 02/04/2018 – If Amazon’s cloud goes down, the internet would be in trouble, says Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Co Lc has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 86,081 shares. Baskin Financial Serv Inc has 8,154 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Baldwin Mngmt Lc owns 1,780 shares. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 1.84% or 2,235 shares. Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership holds 28,860 shares or 4.08% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 79,764 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 5.82 million shares. Grimes Communications has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd holds 58,793 shares. Anchor Limited Company holds 0.02% or 310 shares in its portfolio. 15,669 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Navellier Assocs invested in 3,600 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Robecosam Ag owns 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,115 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,908 shares to 35,946 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.72 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

