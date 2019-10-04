Phocas Financial Has Raised Its Stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC) by $847,504 as Market Valuation Rose; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Eaton Vance Management Cut Position by $621,418

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 12,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 871,421 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48 million, down from 884,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 5.81M shares traded or 44.85% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34; 15/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: Report of an explosion at 5 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo with possible injuries. CBS2 has a crew headed; 14/05/2018 – CBS said in the lawsuit Shari Redstone presents a significant threat of irreparable and irreversible harm to the company and its stockholders; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – NAI:CBS `CAN’T WISH AWAY’ REALITY THAT CBS HAS CONTROLLING HLDR; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE COURT HEARING ON CBS SUIT OVER BOARD CONTROL UNDERWAY; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: Two NYPD officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS they failed; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 18,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 179,462 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48M, up from 161,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Preferred Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 34,386 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $505.45 million for 7.28 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

