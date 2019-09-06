Phocas Financial Has Raised Holding in Ruth`S Hospitality Group (RUTH) as Stock Price Declined; General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose While Wilkins Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $1.69 Million

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 74,775 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 107,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.09 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) by 94.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 176,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The institutional investor held 361,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $593.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 32,015 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 9,511 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 131,856 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited reported 51,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,555 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 1,018 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 9,062 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 78 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 26,652 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 300 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 16,982 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 26,992 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 1,104 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Sei Investments Communication holds 0% or 2,245 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX).

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PDS Biotechnology to Present at the 21st Annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OrthoPediatrics Announces Acquisition of Vilex and Novel External Fixation Technology – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Looking Beyond The Election – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 03, 2018.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.