Phocas Financial Has Lowered Position in Timken Steel (TMST) as Market Value Declined; As Best Buy (BBY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $756,718

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 10,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 107,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, down from 118,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 2.21 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 25/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start to Year as New Programs Take Root; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Timken Steel (TMST) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 30,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The institutional investor held 290,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235.87 billion, down from 321,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Timken Steel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 179,635 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 22,236 shares to 55,272 shares, valued at $931.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 125.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 125.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott International Inc.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Double-Digit Losses Hammered TimkenSteel Corporation, AK Steel Holding Corporation, and United States Steel Corporation in March – Motley Fool” on April 05, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TimkenSteel – Is The Post-Earnings Rally Sustainable? – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TimkenSteel names Kristopher R. Westbrooks as new CFO; Announces departure of current CFO – PR Newswire” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel Corp. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Best Buy Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:BBY) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Best Buy to close Waterfront location – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best Buy lays out new financial targets – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Domestic Segment Pushing Revenue Growth For Best Buy – Forbes” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 17,266 shares to 85,766 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 25,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 9,485 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 173,890 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 91 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Savant Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 3,670 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Management accumulated 0.02% or 8,729 shares. 37 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 32,080 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 1,346 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). 55,166 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt L P. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.4% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 212,221 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.84 million for 15.95 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.