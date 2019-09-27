Phocas Financial Has Lowered Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $75.15 Million; Stock Price Declined; Farmstead Capital Management Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 10,100 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $512.88M, down from 11,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 2.47M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: NTSB confirms 1 fatality on Southwest Airlines flight that made emergency landing in; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck; 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – LUV CEO: 1 FAN BLADE FOUND WITH CRACKS DURING MAY 2017 REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 1.54M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15 million for 12.75 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHF) by 770 shares to 25,144 shares, valued at $80.69 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 125.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 125.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP reported 65,181 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 96,000 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.4% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 57,700 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP holds 0.14% or 9,565 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability accumulated 55,198 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 95,290 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr has 0.12% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 48,800 shares. Lincoln stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund invested in 0.1% or 10,193 shares. Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 202 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

