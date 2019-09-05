Phocas Financial Has Lifted Its Unisys (UIS) Position; Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III (HYT)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III Inc (HYT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 44 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 42 sold and decreased positions in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 30.88 million shares, down from 34.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund III Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 29 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

Phocas Financial Corp increased Unisys Corporation (UIS) stake by 28.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 155,135 shares as Unisys Corporation (UIS)’s stock rose 10.82%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 701,712 shares with $8.19 million value, up from 546,577 last quarter. Unisys Corporation now has $363.79 million valuation. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 212,429 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 08/03/2018 – Unisys Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Unisys Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UIS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Far Eastern International Bank Chooses Unisys ClearPath Forward® Environment as Secure Platform to Run its Core Banking System – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Unisys suing tech firm for $6.8M over fees tied to work at 7-Elevens – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys lands $25M contract with state of Georgia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 78,713 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 53 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Whittier Trust Company accumulated 3,000 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 872,086 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 2,794 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 1.63M shares. 158,179 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 40,960 shares stake. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 8,300 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 81,051 shares.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 42.56% of its portfolio in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. for 2.65 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 2.15 million shares or 5.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 1.9% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Iowa-based Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.27 million shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HYT: A High-Yield Fund At A Discounted Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Stockhouse” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund declares $0.072 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Closed-End Fund HYT: Junk Yielding ~8% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Place Your Bets On High Yield Debt With HYT’s 8.42% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 31.26 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 77,848 shares traded. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.