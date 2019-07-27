Phocas Financial Has Lifted Its Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake by $4.00 Million; American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose While Barton Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 704,753 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability accumulated 5,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Lc has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Caymus Prns Lp, Texas-based fund reported 559,456 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 50,704 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 22,295 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.25% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 2 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 24,099 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As holds 1.07 million shares or 9.72% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP holds 4,249 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 5,996 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 84,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Lc invested in 18,717 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $276,685 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Lauck Lance sold $22,500. Ellis Mark E bought $373,000 worth of stock.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PDC Energy Announces 2018 Full-Year Production and Year-End Proved Reserves; Issues 2019 Production & Capital Guidance â€“ Expects to be Cash Flow Positive at $50 WTI Oil – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy Issues Statement Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call â€“ Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PDC Energy Announces 2018 Results, 2019 Guidance and 2020 Outlook Emphasizing Free Cash Flow at $50 Oil – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage: A Recession-Proof SWAN You Can Trust – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UMH Properties: No Need To Chase Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares to 566,752 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 49,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 7,106 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Liability reported 1.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). D E Shaw And Company Incorporated stated it has 20,872 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Lc reported 0.69% stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 5,876 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Resolution stated it has 457,171 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,369 shares. 12,988 are owned by Meeder Asset. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 58,375 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 0.19% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 398,387 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability owns 8,434 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 236,658 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation owns 57,958 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.