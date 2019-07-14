Phocas Financial Has Lifted Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Position by $805,070 as Market Valuation Rose; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Value Declined While Alpine Partners Vi Raised by $410,650 Its Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 560,518 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 129,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 280,734 shares traded or 88.28% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP)

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 3,866 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,924 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt accumulated 126 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 2,609 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 2,847 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Captrust invested in 0% or 17 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,009 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 27,914 shares. D E Shaw Company stated it has 7,102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl owns 23,915 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $173,240 activity.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Surges: Stock Moves 7.6% Higher – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Economy Hits the Gas: 5 Top Gainers – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amneal and Mylan weigh on generic players – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.