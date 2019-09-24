Phocas Financial Has Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Upped Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1011622.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 65.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65.69M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.73 billion, up from 6,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 957,910 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 8,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 74,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, up from 66,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 541,554 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 67,057 shares to 634,655 shares, valued at $61.69B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,477 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited holds 964 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Independent accumulated 50,582 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Sabal Tru owns 2.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 163,169 shares. Madison Invest Inc invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset Management has invested 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 265,800 shares. Act Ii Lp stated it has 43,051 shares or 5.49% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp accumulated 169,181 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,326 shares. Harvey Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Bancorp holds 19,320 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Nbt Bancorporation N A owns 63,043 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Co has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Auxier Asset, Oregon-based fund reported 16,489 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,534 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 7,838 shares to 30,335 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,022 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).