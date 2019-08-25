Phocas Financial Has Increased Position in Pdc Energy (PDCE) as Market Valuation Declined; Davita (DVA) Holder Icon Advisers Cut Its Position by $421,200

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 883,156 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Davita Inc. (DVA) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 51,700 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 3.89M shares traded or 32.86% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Blackrock Inc owns 9.84M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 91,124 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) accumulated 7,056 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 78,033 shares. Tortoise Advsr Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Comerica Bank holds 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 96,785 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 130,321 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 40,997 shares in its portfolio. 1.74 million are held by Frontier Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Com holds 13,800 shares. Paloma Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 335,843 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 199,592 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. Lauck Lance sold 500 shares worth $22,500.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 18,191 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 18,354 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 36,039 shares. First Interstate Bank accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,188 are held by Axa. Art Ltd Liability holds 34,191 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Asset Management One reported 80,266 shares. Moreover, Reilly Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 341 shares. Macquarie Group reported 95,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 38,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo (NYSE:BABA) by 4,500 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 73,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).