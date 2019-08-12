Phocas Financial Has Increased Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stake by $4.61 Million; Stock Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Evergreen Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 31,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 28,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) by 174.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 242,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 381,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 138,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 195,898 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Barrick Announces Dividend for Q2 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Knoll Declares Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digital Turbine (APPS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Declaration of Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Lc has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Secor Advisors Limited Partnership holds 14,855 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership holds 17,453 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 79,952 shares. Ls Inv Lc owns 786 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 12,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 10,462 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd has 14,915 shares. Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 347,316 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 0% or 464 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt reported 1,270 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Will Soar Above $200 – Investorplace.com” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Assessing The Relative Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” with publication date: May 24, 2019.