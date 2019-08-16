Phocas Financial Has Increased Its Holding in Unisys (UIS) by $1.71 Million; Rothschild Capital Partners Trimmed Position in Facebook (FB) by $2.18 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 804,465 shares traded or 14.27% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – Fifty-Two Percent of Europeans are Open to Federated Identification, Finds Unisys Survey; 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Unisys Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIS); 28/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer says earnings, Snap and Facebook’s management rescued the social media giant from its data-mining rut; 11/04/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS TO SPEAK WITH FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG THURSDAY; 18/03/2018 – Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant; 16/04/2018 – Facebook and Abacode to Lead Panel on Cyber Risk at World Strategic Forum; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 23/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Thune and Nelson Call on Facebook CEO to Testify; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Details Spam, Fake User Efforts — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations (Video); 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN FACEBOOK POST: ‘THIS WILL HELP RAISE THE BAR FOR ALL POLITICAL ADVERTISING ONLINE’

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

