Phocas Financial Has Increased Its Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Position by $230.07 Billion as Stock Price Declined; Green Square Capital Has Decreased Its Fedex Com (FDX) Holding as Share Price Declined

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) by 138.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 35,961 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395.86 billion, up from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 177,914 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,744 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 6,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 2.56 million shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. Shares for $253,750 were bought by MARTIN R BRAD on Friday, September 27.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is There Any Hope for FedEx After Its Dismal Earnings? – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on FedEx (FDX) – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx stock falls toward 3 1/2-year low, is the biggest drag on Dow transports – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 6,000 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 48,595 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 79,583 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Srb invested in 3,007 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management owns 30,973 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 2,153 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management owns 3,955 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Guggenheim Ltd Com reported 94,195 shares. Caprock Group reported 2,203 shares. Focused Investors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.79% or 387,100 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1.04M were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $160.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 111,202 shares to 556,736 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 9,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snyder Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 1.25% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,093 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 4,022 shares. 4,133 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Phocas Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 35,961 shares in its portfolio. 82,249 were accumulated by Fiduciary. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 6,118 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% or 17,806 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc holds 400 shares. Old Savings Bank In holds 0.01% or 1,860 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.01% or 2,510 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com owns 9,701 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4.23 million were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. 14,384 were reported by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Presents At Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2017. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Net Income, and EPS for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Recognized for its Gender Diverse Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.