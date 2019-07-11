Phocas Financial Has Increased Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stake; Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Had 0 Bulls

Phocas Financial Corp increased Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) stake by 8.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 11,501 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s stock rose 17.95%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 140,977 shares with $9.95M value, up from 129,476 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $948.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 121,003 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by UBS. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. See Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $13 New Target: $12 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NVR, Inc. (NVR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company has market cap of $. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained the shares of ANIP in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Piled Into This Stock Right Before Its Double Digit Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution USP, 250mg/5ml – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ANI Pharma (ANIP) Announces Launch of Ranitidine Capsules – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.