Phocas Financial Has Increased Holding in Unisys (UIS) by $1.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pittenger & Anderson Has Raised Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $626,441

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 893,361 shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 25,188 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 21,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $155.35. About 898,475 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.