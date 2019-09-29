Phocas Financial Has Increased By $3.74 Million Its Ps Business Parks (PSB) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Advanced Materials has GBX 330 highest and GBX 320 lowest target. GBX 325’s average target is 26.46% above currents GBX 257 stock price. Morgan Advanced Materials had 6 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of MGAM in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 24 by Jefferies. See Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Upgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

Phocas Financial Corp increased Ps Business Parks Inc (PSB) stake by 67.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 22,236 shares as Ps Business Parks Inc (PSB)’s stock rose 11.62%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 55,272 shares with $9.32 million value, up from 33,036 last quarter. Ps Business Parks Inc now has $4.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $182.06. About 59,470 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering firm that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 733.40 million GBP. The firm offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys. It has a 13.25 P/E ratio. It also provides high-performance products for aerospace, automotive, marine, and rail applications; components for petrochemical industry; and components used in medical monitoring and diagnostic instrumentation, as well as tools for treatment and surgery; and electronic components.

The stock increased 1.42% or GBX 3.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 257. About 193,012 shares traded. Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 0.90% less from 19.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,781 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 12,550 shares. Burney Company reported 40,913 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 15,974 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 44,443 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 3,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 2,900 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 45 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt invested in 0.6% or 6,818 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 50,320 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 1,496 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 7,602 shares.