Phocas Financial Has Decreased Holding in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) as Stock Rose; Page Arthur B Holding in Disney (DIS) Upped by $936,951 as Stock Value Rose

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 17,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 527,854 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,514 shares to 166,211 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Main Holdings by 37,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 1,263 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5,075 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street reported 9.32 million shares. Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3 shares. 12,350 are owned by Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.16% or 406,647 shares. Assets Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 32,034 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Axa holds 247,882 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02M for 22.55 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And Communications holds 0.04% or 679 shares. Lathrop Invest accumulated 117,113 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Country Trust Comml Bank reported 1.89% stake. 151,802 were accumulated by Lmr Prtn Llp. Holderness Invests owns 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,531 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,800 shares. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 84,336 shares. Karpus holds 3,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 83,583 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Papp L Roy holds 95,803 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ca has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,994 shares. Wills Gru Inc has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wolverine Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,258 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 462,533 shares stake.

