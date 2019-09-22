Phocas Financial Has Decreased By $13.40 Billion Its Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position; Greenwood Gearhart Cut Its Chevron (CVX) Stake

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Camden Property Trust (CPT) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,284 shares as Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 11,556 shares with $120.63B value, down from 12,840 last quarter. Camden Property Trust now has $10.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 1.16M shares traded or 139.52% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 22.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc analyzed 17,470 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)'s stock rose 4.50%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 60,042 shares with $7.47 million value, down from 77,512 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $236.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52 million shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of stock or 4,250 shares.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 18.44% above currents $124.32 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Archford Strategies Limited Liability reported 16,696 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust reported 53,737 shares. Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 72,204 were accumulated by Montgomery Investment. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 6.85M shares. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability reported 73,008 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The North Carolina-based Stearns Services has invested 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Glenmede Commerce Na has 1.22 million shares. Notis accumulated 13,237 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt invested in 2.23% or 33,681 shares.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 50,198 shares to 94,664 valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) stake by 96,222 shares and now owns 100,611 shares. Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 0% or 2,451 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Franklin Res accumulated 199,555 shares. 200,824 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.45 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0.19% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Penn Cap Mngmt Commerce Incorporated accumulated 27,288 shares. Lincluden Limited has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Resolution Cap Ltd has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 464,246 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 161,268 shares. Victory Management invested in 0.03% or 118,919 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,910 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0% or 460 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94M for 21.48 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp increased Ishares Tr (Prn) (IYR) stake by 105.75M shares to 105.76 million valued at $92.34B in 2019Q2. It also upped Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 65.68M shares and now owns 65.69 million shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc was raised too.