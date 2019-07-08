Phocas Financial Has Cut Its Holding in Progenics Pharma (PGNX) by $2.21 Million; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Value Rose, Strategic Global Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 255,822 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131); 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $83.4M; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/03/2018 – Progenics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 198.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 15,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 7,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 563,111 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,661 shares to 31,476 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc. by 269,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.

