Phocas Financial Has Cut Holding in Public Storage (PSA) as Stock Value Rose; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Upped Its Stake in Costco Wholesale New (COST) by $2.71 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST) by 286.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 11,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $258.78. About 641,677 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Class A by 503,974 shares to 731,207 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 176,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 53,600 shares to 2,610 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 13,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,212 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.