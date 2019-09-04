Phocas Financial Has Cut H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Stake by $3.91 Million; Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Has Increased Stake by $843,822

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 7,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,367 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 59,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 1.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 9,191 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FUL’s profit will be $45.32 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,168 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Management. Everence Management invested in 7,040 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 38 shares. Blair William And Co Il has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Citigroup Incorporated reported 12,488 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 97,036 shares. 146,725 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Lpl Financial Lc invested in 7,088 shares. 1.17M were accumulated by Northern. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 34,530 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 34,138 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11,501 shares to 140,977 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Ltd Co invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Capital Ltd invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baupost Grp Limited Liability Corp Ma reported 399,151 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 103,192 shares. Bridgeway Management accumulated 0.85% or 612,416 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 1.76M shares. Zweig stated it has 62,500 shares. Cleararc Inc has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,019 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Research Investors stated it has 51,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc World accumulated 1.24M shares. Manchester Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.76% or 68,000 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Lc reported 1.71% stake.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,209 shares to 234,398 shares, valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,570 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).