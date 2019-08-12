Phocas Financial Decreased Its Stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) as Stock Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Oxbow Advisors Has Raised Position by $2.76 Million

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 64,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 138,778 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 74,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 184,818 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). S&Co reported 0.09% stake. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Ocean Limited owns 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,120 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 2.44M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl owns 42,570 shares. North Star Inv Corp has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,837 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 99,113 shares. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or has 0.81% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 43,477 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.11% or 59,236 shares. Baldwin Lc owns 21,230 shares. Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 367,889 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Kistler has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp owns 16,996 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 491,781 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Build America Bond T (NYSE:BBN) by 329,600 shares to 51,393 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Series L Pfd 7 by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,913 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 155,135 shares to 701,712 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FUL’s profit will be $45.33M for 12.54 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.14% EPS growth.

