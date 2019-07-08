Phocas Financial Decreased Its Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Stake by $2.21 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Mcclain Value Management Has Lifted Its Knowles (KN) Stake by $1.04 Million; Market Value Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 53,892 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 111,985 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Main Holdings by 37,795 shares to 367,733 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 176,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council has invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 504 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 5,871 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And invested in 0% or 109 shares. Everence Capital reported 0.02% stake. Weiss Multi reported 40,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 36,400 shares. Jump Trading Llc owns 41,600 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 0.15% or 1.42 million shares. Teton Advsr accumulated 10,000 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). 202,455 were reported by Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0% or 73,525 shares.

