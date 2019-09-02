Phocas Financial Decreased Its H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Position by $3.91 Million as Market Value Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Cut Position by $2.46 Million

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 186,321 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 43,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 38,287 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 81,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.21B for 9.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 100,004 shares to 187,043 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FUL’s profit will be $43.93 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by H.B. Fuller Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.14% EPS growth.