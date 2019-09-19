Phocas Financial Cut Stake in B&G Foods (BGS) by $5.49 Billion as Share Value Declined; Enterprise Financial Services Lifted Its Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Stake by $466,785

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (BGS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 26,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 255,533 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.15B, down from 281,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 427,149 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90M, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 47,715 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $34.66 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 506 shares to 25,151 shares, valued at $84.28B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 47,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHF).

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods: A Double-Digit Yield With An Opportunity For Double-Digit Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods prices $450M term loan B facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods Gives Shareholders A Dividend Surprise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 2,784 shares to 44,041 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Sch (Call) (NYSE:SCHW) by 3,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).