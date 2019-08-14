Phocas Financial Cut Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake as Market Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Interocean Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $553,638

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 10,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 13,992 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, down from 24,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $258.28. About 828,508 shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc. by 269,102 shares to 845,528 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHM).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33,178 shares to 109,894 shares, valued at $22.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

