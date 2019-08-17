Phocas Financial Cut Its Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Stake by $2.21 Million; Market Value Rose; Northeast Investment Management Stake In Nextera Energy (NEE) Was Lifted

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 597,414 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – FDA WILL EXTEND REVIEW OF NDA FOR AZEDRA (IOBENGUANE l 131) BY THREE MONTHS TO JULY 30, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $83.4M; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131); 22/05/2018 – Progenics Pharma: Data Support Prognostic Utility of aBSI as Imaging Biomarker for Survival With Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 08/03/2018 – PROGENICS SEES PHASE 3 1404 RESULTS IN 3Q; COMPLETED ENROLLMENT; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 03/05/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 16,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 86,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, up from 69,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62M shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares to 222,218 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 100,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 10,933 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 312,635 shares. First Republic Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). 2,450 were reported by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 240,761 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 129,928 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 57,403 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 1.08 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 73,525 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Fosun Ltd holds 0.14% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) or 472,580 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). 197,437 are owned by Legal General Group Inc Plc. Phocas Financial Corporation owns 1.15M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill Associate holds 3,625 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund stated it has 9,507 shares. Farmers Tru stated it has 31,829 shares. Mcmillion Cap Inc owns 3,305 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 5,218 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 52,512 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Field Main Commercial Bank accumulated 3,795 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 2,620 shares stake. Qci Asset New York accumulated 102,974 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Amer Bancshares has 15,910 shares. 45,415 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtn Lc. Churchill reported 86,249 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt holds 2,365 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company invested 1.85% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 3.55% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 163,019 shares.