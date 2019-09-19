Phocas Financial Cut Its Holding in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) as Market Value Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shareholder Tobam Has Cut Holding by $5.18 Million

Tobam decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 57.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 38,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 28,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 67,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 373,107 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 4,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 46,682 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.31 billion, down from 51,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 63,257 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.75M for 16.59 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Expands Sustainability Initiatives with Renewable Energy Agreement – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Is Yielding 2.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate to Begin Restoration Project at San Francisco Ferry Building – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Macquarie Group Limited owns 0.03% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 603,905 shares. Quantitative Llc owns 0.06% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 44,156 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.06% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Pnc Svcs Group Inc reported 0% stake. Prudential Plc reported 6,600 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 1,792 shares. Paloma Prns reported 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Glenmede Na has 1.36M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us has 0.23% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 650,488 shares. Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 14,865 shares. First LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 82,149 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) by 49,583 shares to 480,440 shares, valued at $8.12B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Properties by 420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Prn) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Earnest Limited Com invested in 0% or 53 shares. Alta Ltd has 2.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 275,384 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co accumulated 5,098 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 38,498 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 918,601 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 0.03% or 4,580 shares in its portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers owns 10,538 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 12,021 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP reported 8,187 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Motco holds 44 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 199,679 shares. Strategic Global Advsr reported 0.37% stake. Sun Life Fincl owns 95 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventur (NYSE:BVN) by 32,178 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $29.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 142,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.54 million for 9.51 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “May 31st Options Now Available For Expedia Group (EXPE) – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, EA – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Hidden Reason Booking Holdings May Be a Better Stock Than Expedia – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.