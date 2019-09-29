Phocas Financial Boosted Its Holding in Ps Business Parks (PSB) as Market Valuation Rose; Contravisory Investment Management Lifted Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $4.01 Million as Stock Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 1157.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 33,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 36,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, up from 2,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.09M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (PSB) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 22,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 55,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.32M, up from 33,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $182.06. About 55,859 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 0.90% less from 19.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com invested in 7,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 230 are owned by Huntington Bancshares. Price T Rowe Md holds 2.17M shares. 1,187 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Liability. Burney invested in 40,913 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Profund Lc owns 1,994 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Proshare Limited holds 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) or 3,699 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 29,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 56,091 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 56 shares. Quantum Capital has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Northern Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 55,450 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Llc reported 6,818 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 9,150 shares to 84,665 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,940 shares, and cut its stake in Caci International Inc Class A (NYSE:CACI).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 4,622 shares to 87,425 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 4,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,830 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

