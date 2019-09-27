Phocas Financial Boosted Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $140.06 Million; As Verizon Communications (WPC) Stock Value Rose, Holder First City Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 20 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 6,517 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.64B, up from 6,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 8.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company's stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.62. About 449,266 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 52,671 shares to 486,304 shares, valued at $76.84 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,710 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 207,166 are held by Highland Capital Mngmt. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 3.46 million shares. Psagot House Limited has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Foundation accumulated 32,727 shares. The New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cna Finance Corp holds 3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 206,289 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP owns 73,494 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). White Pine Capital Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Telemus Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kj Harrison & Partners owns 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,712 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 146,212 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 106,700 were reported by Omers Administration. Cordasco Net reported 116 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019