Phocas Financial Boosted Its Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stake; As Bank Of America (BAC) Shares Rose, Maryland Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.75 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) by 138.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 35,961 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395.86B, up from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 143,137 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 98,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 297,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, down from 396,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 55.07 million shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 08/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,437 shares to 56,169 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Information Technolog (VGT) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steadfast Management Limited Partnership reported 4.51% stake. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Georgia-based Greatmark Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 2.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.19M shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsr has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,535 shares. Asset Strategies owns 18,690 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 145,903 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alyeska Inv Grp LP stated it has 0.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sol Management Co owns 1.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 155,265 shares. 3,686 were accumulated by Blume Management. Eagle Ridge Investment has 359,193 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd Liability holds 170,807 shares or 5.2% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 180,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

