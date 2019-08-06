Phocas Financial Boosted Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Position; 1 Analysts Covering United States Cellular (USM)

Among 3 analysts covering United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. United States Cellular had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 6. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 5. See United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $46.0000 Upgrade

18/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

Phocas Financial Corp increased Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) stake by 8.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 11,501 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 140,977 shares with $9.95 million value, up from 129,476 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $994.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 81,295 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The Company’s wireless services include postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It has a 23.19 P/E ratio. The firm also offers roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold United States Cellular Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 2.54% more from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 17,195 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 216 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Aperio Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 37,843 shares. 115,040 are held by Parametric Portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 5,900 shares. Sei has 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group stated it has 58 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc reported 5 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 259,467 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn invested in 39,882 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,369 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 8,602 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Qs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM).

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 249,648 shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 16/05/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $300 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q Rev $942M; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q OPER REV. $942M, EST. $948.7M; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 43,039 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,583 shares stake. Amer Interest Inc owns 6,072 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability owns 3,280 shares. 12,231 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 126 shares. Mangrove Prtn has invested 5.18% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 16,200 shares. Perkins Management invested in 32,550 shares or 1.51% of the stock. 544 were accumulated by Huntington Financial Bank. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 7,745 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 2,609 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 7,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Welltower Inc stake by 5,931 shares to 19,903 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) stake by 81,355 shares and now owns 51,366 shares. Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Raymond James maintained ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) rating on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $73 target.