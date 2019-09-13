Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.09 N/A -1.01 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.29 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Vaxart Inc. on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 34.2%. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.