Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 69.38 N/A -1.80 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 49.51 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 46.35% respectively. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Comparatively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was less bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.