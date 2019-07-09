Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 71.32 N/A -1.80 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.41 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and OPKO Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.05. OPKO Health Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 23.2% respectively. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -30.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.