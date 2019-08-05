Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 70.26 N/A -1.01 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 31.2% respectively. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than OncoCyte Corporation

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.