Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

This is a contrast between Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 65.25 N/A -1.80 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 12.76 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 74.4%. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.