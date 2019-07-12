Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.62 N/A -1.80 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.03 N/A -5.48 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Iterum Therapeutics plc is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Iterum Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 162.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 75.9%. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.