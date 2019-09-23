Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.88 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.01 beta which is 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 44%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.