Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 69.91 N/A -1.80 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 9.17 N/A 1.17 64.95

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Incyte Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Incyte Corporation has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 6 2 2.25

Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $83.4 consensus target price and a -2.38% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 95% respectively. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was more bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Incyte Corporation beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.